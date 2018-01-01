Decatur man charged with robbery, fighting police

A Decatur man was charged with robbery Saturday after police said he used a pocketknife to take another man's cell phone.

Michael Allen Tucker, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Granada Apartments on 11th Street SE, Decatur police said.

Police responded to the apartments after getting a call that a man with a knife was causing a disturbance around 4:15 p.m. When they showed up, officers said they found that Tucker had used a knife to keep another man's cell phone.

Officers placed Tucker under arrest after they said he became combative and fought with officers, they said.

Tucker was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for a mental evaluation, where police said they determined he was on several different drugs.

Tucker was charged with first-degree robbery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

His bond was set at $61,000.