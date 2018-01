Decatur police have charged a man with abusing a child that his girlfriend was babysitting.

Alexis Isidor, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of child abuse.

Isidor is accused of abusing a 6-month-old girl that his girlfriend was babysitting. The child's mother was the one who called police, investigators said.

Isidor was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $30,000 bond.