Decatur doctor sued by former patients over groping allegations

A Decatur doctor facing harassment charges by two women has now been sued by half a dozen women who claim he groped them and treated them inappropriately during doctor visits.

Rheumatologist Dr. Michael Dick was arrested in January on two misdemeanor harassment charges. The women said Dick kissed them during examinations. One of the women said Dick pulled her pants and panties below her waist and touched around her bottom and hip. The other claimed Dick put his hand down her pants and touched her above her vagina.

Dick, who pleaded not guilty, has denied those accusations.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Morgan County Circuit Court by six anonymous women claims Dick fondled the women and rubbed his genitals on them. One woman claimed Dick asked her to meet him and his girlfriend at a bar. She claims Dick called her the following weekend, and then asked if she was ignoring him at a followup appointment.

The suit also claims Dick's staff knew he harassed and assaulted women and did nothing about it.

The victims are seeking unspecified compensation and punitive damages in the lawsuit.

Dick is free on bail and continues to practice.

"These additional charges are completely and utterly false," he said. He would not comment further, saying his attorneys advised against it.

Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners General Counsel Wilson Hunter says the regulatory agency "is actively engaged in monitoring his situation." The agency issues and regulates medical licenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.