Decatur city officials look at options to alleviate southeast community flooding

The city of Decatur is looking at ways to alleviate flooding issues in the Southeastern part of the city. This includes homes on country club road, Stratford Rd. Somerville Rd. and Brookmeade Rd.

WAAY 31 spoke with neighbors who live in Southeast Decatur. They said when there's heavy rain, water from nearby creeks and ditches surround their home.

"In certain rain falls, you couldn't go down 6th Ave. Highway 31 going south. All of that would be flooded," said Decatur's Director of Development, Wally Terry.

There are nine flood plains in Decatur, but the one in the Southeast area is one of the worst, according to city officials.

The city had a civil engineering firm do a study to find out what could be done to reduce potential flooding in the area.

Decatur's Director of Development Wally Terry said, the water under the bridge on Brookmeade Rd. backs up, which causes the water to overflow and flood.

"One option would be to construct what they call an upward flood way along the Brookmeade Rd area. That's where you would take the existing ditch and you would fix the problem with the water coming under the bridge and that's a real problem. Allow that to flow and where it crosses the bridge going into wildlife refugee, it would allow the water to spread out more," Terry said.

Terry said there will be a better water flow if the pipes were larger. PWM Civil Engineering Company did the study because there were concerns if Wilson Morgan Lake could be used for recreational purposes. It was originally designed to just manage flood waters in the city.

Terry told WAAY 31 the city can't completely prevent flooding in the southeast area, but they can find solutions to manage the problem.

Some neighbors have built walls between their home and the creeks and ditches to reduce water damage.