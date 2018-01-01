wx_icon Huntsville 23°

wx_icon Florence 20°

wx_icon Fayetteville 18°

wx_icon Decatur 21°

wx_icon Scottsboro 25°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Decatur Police shift into severe weather mode

DPD implements its Severe Weather Plan Level II

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Because of the snow and ice, Decatur Police are working under level two of their severe weather response plan.

Scroll for more content...

What that means for you: Decatur officers will respond to all emergency and violent crime calls. They’ll also respond to calls about stalled vehicles blocking traffic and multiple vehicle car crashes.

Officers will double up in vehicles best able to maneuver in the winter weather.

Decatur Police implement this plan when snow is confirmed across the city, road conditions are bad and yet traffic is still moving.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events