Decatur Police shift into severe weather mode

Because of the snow and ice, Decatur Police are working under level two of their severe weather response plan.

What that means for you: Decatur officers will respond to all emergency and violent crime calls. They’ll also respond to calls about stalled vehicles blocking traffic and multiple vehicle car crashes.

Officers will double up in vehicles best able to maneuver in the winter weather.

Decatur Police implement this plan when snow is confirmed across the city, road conditions are bad and yet traffic is still moving.