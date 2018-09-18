Clear
Decatur Police search for suspect using stolen credit card

The Decatur Police Department is asking for help identifying an individual who used a stolen credit card in Decatur yesterday.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The suspect used a stolen credit card on September 17, 2018 at multiple locations in Decatur. Police ask for help in identifying the individual. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

