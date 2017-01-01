Decatur Police officials warn drivers about car theft this winter

Law Enforcement Agencies throughout The Tennessee Valley are warning drivers to not leave their car unattended during these cold temperatures.

Police officials told WAAY 31 it's tempting for drivers to start their car, leave it unlocked with the heater on and walk away. However, that's an easy 60 seconds for someone to jump in the car and drive off.

Despite the cold weather, Kathy Duncan said she'd never leave her car outside to warm up.

"If I know it's this cold, then I yell for my husband and say please go start the car for me before I go outside," said Kathy Duncan.

Lt. Proncey Robertson with The Decatur Police Department said so far this winter, there's no reported car thefts from car thefts from cars being left unattended outside.

"You want to make sure you lock that car while you're inside than to leave it unattended. We recommend that someone someone keep an eye on the car," said Lt. Proncey Robertson.

He suggests drivers get the remote starter for their vehicle if they don't want to be inside the car while it's still warming up.

"It allows you to start the vehicle to leave it locked. And if someone tries to get in your car and leave it with it running in that mode, they can't get it out of park without your keys," Robertson said.

It's also important to be aware of your surroundings.

"We have had on occasion of someone getting in a running vehicle that's left at the gas pumps and drives away," Robertson said.

Lt. Robertson said it's illegal to leave a vehicle unattended in Alabama, you could get a ticket.

"It's to prevent disorderly illegal activity from happening or to make it that easy for the bad guys," Robertson said.