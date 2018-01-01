Decatur Police offering parents free identification kits

The Decatur Police Department is giving out 500 free National Child Identification Program Kits.

Identification kits serves as a tool for investigators in the search of missing children.

The ID kits can be picked up at the front desk of the Decatur Police Department.

Included in the ID kits:

-Cheek DNA Collection Swabs

- Wallet ID Card

-Ink less Fingerprint Kit

According to the FBI, ID kits have helped protect more than 21 million children and is considered the preferred method of child identification.

All the information in the packet can be completed at home and once it is completed it should be stored by a parent or guardian.

"Children are the most precious and vital resource of our community. Keeping them safe is our foremost priority. We hope a parent never has to use their child's ID kit, but we want to equip them with the resources they need, in the event of an emergency," said Police Chief Nate Allen.

According to the National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children are classified as missing in the the United States each year.