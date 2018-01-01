Decatur Police investigating fatal shooting of a 23-year-old

Decatur Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the Brookridge Apartment complex shortly before 11 p.m. for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on the second floor of one of the apartments.

Family of the victim confirmed that he's Chaz Harris.

Investigators began interviewing residents at the complex. They then took an individual into custody for questioning regarding the shooting. Officers found the man on Corrine Avenue.

At this point in time, no one has been charged in connection to the shooting. If you have any information, contact Decatur Police.