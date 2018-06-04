Decatur Police arrest man for armed robbery

Decatur Police arrested a man they say used a box cutter to threaten an employee at the Electronics Express store on Beltline Road.
Zachary Dial is charged with First Degree Robbery and is held in the Morgan County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Police said he store an SD card from the store.
Police said an employee at the store ran after Dial following the robbery. Decatur Police arrived on scene and also chased Dial before he was caught and arrested.
