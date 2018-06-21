Decatur Police arrest man accused of stealing from Lowe's

Decatur Police arrested an Irondale man they said stole in excess of $500 from the Lowe's store in Decatur.
According to police, Tammie Jones and Shannon Germaine walked into the Lowe's store on April 26, took approximately $500 in electrical wire from a shelf, then returned it at the front counter for cash.
It took several weeks to develop the two as suspects, but warrants were executed for both on charges of Theft in the Third Degree.
Germaine was ultimately located in Irondale this week and transferred to the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $5,000.
Jones remains on the loose.
