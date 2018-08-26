Clear

Decatur Police Officer of the Month Recognized

Jasmin Ferizovic is a 4-year police officer veteran

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

Decatur Police honored one of their own police officers.

Jasmin Ferizovic was recognized as officer of the month for an investigation stemming in May.

That's when a laundromat reported a string of robberies over several days. Ferizovic talked with the business and got additional information on a suspect description.

In two days, he tracked down the person responsible, leading to an arrest in the case.

He says it's the reason he became an officer four years ago.

"The feeling of being officially recognized is nice but to be able to solve something like this, help out the community, help the owner and help the neighborhood feel safe, that's the reason why," explained Officer Ferizovic.

Since the arrest, the business has been operating peacefully with no other interruptions. 

