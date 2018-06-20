Clear
Decatur Police Department offers Crime Map to community

The Decatur Police Department is now offering a real-time, electronic community crime map for public viewing.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 4:42 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Getting informed about crime happening in your city is getting easier for the residents in Decatur. 

The Decatur Police Department is now offering a real-time, electronic community crime map for public viewing. 

The community crime map provides up-to-date crime reports throughout the city. 

The map can be accessed on the municipal website. 

Decatur is the third city in Alabama to offer Lexis Nexis mapping services. 

