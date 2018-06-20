Getting informed about crime happening in your city is getting easier for the residents in Decatur.
Scroll for more content...
The Decatur Police Department is now offering a real-time, electronic community crime map for public viewing.
The community crime map provides up-to-date crime reports throughout the city.
The map can be accessed on the municipal website.
Decatur is the third city in Alabama to offer Lexis Nexis mapping services.
Related Content
- Decatur Police Department offers Crime Map to community
- Decatur Police Department hosting summer program
- Decatur Police offering parents free identification kits
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur-made rocket launches NASA communications satellite
- Decatur police investigating Saturday shooting
- Google Maps getting new feature
- Decatur police respond to possible bomb call at Decatur mall
- Decatur Police shift into severe weather mode
- Decatur man charged with robbery, fighting police