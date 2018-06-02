Clear

Decatur PD: woman stole credit cards from car in church parking lot

She was recorded on a store security camera using the cards at Kroger.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 9:22 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police need help finding a woman they say broke into a car in a church parking lot and stole credit cards.

The woman was later caught on a store surveillance camera as she used a debit card at a Decatur Kroeger.

The break-in happened on May 18 at the Parkview Baptist Church located on Beltline Place SW.

If you recognize the woman you're asked to call Det. Chance Sparks at 256-341-4637.

