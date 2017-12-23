Decatur High Linebacker Signs with Auburn

The first ever eary signing period wrapped up with a nice bow on it, just in time for Christmas.

As Decatur's own Josh Marsh fulfilled a life long dream; singing onto play football with the Auburn Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 220lb three-star recruit doesn't have your typical story. The 39th ranked linkebacker in the state wasn't initially even being recruited by Auburn.

His fate was forever changed when he attended Auburn's Camp, stanind out with his and grabbing the attention of Head Coach Guz Malzahn. Leading Marsh to earn a spot on Auburn's 2018 roster and receiving a full football scholarshiop.

Malzahn described Marsh in his press conference Wednesday as quote:

"A guy that really caught our eye in camp. I think he ran a 448, just flew around. He has an edge about him, very excited about him. "

I think it's safe to say Marsh is just as excited having already begun practicing with the Tiger's this week in preparation for their New Years Day Peach Bowl appearance.