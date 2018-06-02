4 firefighters suffer heat injuries while fighting early morning business fire

Decatur Fire spent much of Friday morning tackling a large building fire in southwest Decatur.

Around 1:30 Friday morning, firefighters were called to a business fire at Decatur Golf Carts on Modaus Road SW near the intersection of Shady Grove Lane SW.

The business is near the location of the new Austin High School, but the fire did not threaten the school.

Lt. Stacy Rose told WAAY 31 that about 20 golf carts initially caught fire and spread to about two dozen more outside.

The flames moved to an adjacent building that housed about 30 additional golf carts, all of which were destroyed by the fire.

Sections of both Shady Grove Lane and Modaus Road were closed while crews worked to knock down the fire.

Crews were actively knocking down flames until around 4 a.m.

Officials said the building will have to be demolished because it lost too much structural integrity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Lt. Rose said foul play is not suspected as of Friday morning.

A truck remained on scene during the morning to keep an eye on some potential hotspots in the building.