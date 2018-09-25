Decatur Fire and Rescue looking to add new stations

With the help of the city, Decatur Fire and Rescue is looking to add two new fire stations to help reduce the response times in certain areas. Fire and Rescue Chief Tony Grande knows his crew has a tough time getting to the areas near the new Austin High School as well as the I-565 corridor in a timely manner.

"The fact of the matter is in a geographically spread city that is 60 plus square miles, It's hard to do that," Grande said.

He is now turning to the city to create a gameplan to change that. There are currently 8 fire stations throughout Decatur, but Grande says turning that number to 10 would make the response rate quicker, because right now near Austin High School, it can take 8 minutes. The team is judged on two things:

"[One is] the mileage pot and one is how quickly we get there," Grande said. "The only way for us to improve covering more miles and to reduce our rating any further would the addition of extra fire stations."

Each new station would need to hire atleast 12 new employees and the city is currently open to the idea. This is a big issue now, but Grande says it can only get worse in the future with the population growing.

"You always look for the future, where do your problems...where do your gaps exist in the future?" Grande said.

Each station would cost approximately $2 million dollars each, and one fire truck alone would cost another $500,000 dollars.