Decatur doctor arrested on harassment charges

Dr. Michael Dick, who was arrested in Decatur on two misdemeanor harassment charges, still has an active medical licence.

That's according to the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners.

Someone at Dr. Dick's house confirmed to WAAY 31 he is still actively seeing patients at the Alabama Medicine and Rheumatology clinic along Highway 31 in Decatur.

Dr. Dick was arrested at his office on Monday on two personal warrants for those two misdemeanor harassment charges.

A personal warrant requires victims in this case to go to a judge to tell their story before a warrant can be issued for an arrest.

If it turns out those people were lying they can face consequences.

WAAY 31 is still working to confirm whether or not these accusations are in any way related to Dr. Dick's practice.

WAAY 31 spoke to a woman who claimed to be a patient of Dr. Dick and she said he has good bedside manor.