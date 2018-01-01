Decatur Daily cutting paper editions 2 days a week

North Alabama’s most significant newspaper printing a daily edition is cutting back on its paper editions.

In today’s paper, The Decatur Daily announced it won’t have print editions on Saturdays and Mondays. Those two days have lower levels of readership.

The change takes place starting March 5.

Clint Shelton, publisher of The Decatur Daily, wrote, “Rest assured that, while the frequency of the print edition is changing, our commitment to covering news, sports, events and stories every day of the week remains a 24/7 priority for our staff and journalists."

Shelton added, "Our dedication to providing trusted local news and information to our community is unwavering. We will continue to report the news as it happens through our many online platforms, including www.decaturdaily.com, our mobile editions and e-Editions.”

The Decatur Daily says the change is due to the rising cost of newsprint and the changing habits of its readers.

More readers are turning to the online editions of The Decatur Daily.

The change also applies to The Decatur Daily’s sister newspaper, the TimesDaily in Florence.