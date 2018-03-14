Decatur Ciy schools alters bus route for upcoming school year

Nearly 70 high school students in Decatur will not be able to ride the school bus next year if they live within two miles of their school.

Scroll for more content...



This comes after the district added more bus routes for middle school students since more students will be attending Cedar Ridge Middle school or Austin Jr. High.

The district said they're taking some of the high school routes to help with the fact they're going to have more middle school students come the new school year.

Anji Atchley has two middle schoolers and a high schooler in Decatur city schools and said, while her children don't ride the bus, she understands the struggle for some parents who rely on the bus to get their children to school.

"Over these last several years, I've struggled with rides for my kids to and from school," Atchley said.

On Tuesday, the district decided to no longer provide bus services for families who live within two miles of Decatur or Austin High School. Right now the limit is only for those who live within a mile.

"Just with my own job schedule, struggling, sports, that kind of thing - sometimes I've literally had to leave work myself to run and go pick up kids," Atchley said. "If there was a bus it would be that much better."

District officials told WAAY 31 the reason for doing this was so they could focus on providing four new routes to Cedar Ridge

and Austin Jr High.

Administrators also said there will be no changes in routes for elementary or middle school students.

Altogether the change will impact 46 students at Austin High School and 22 at Decatur High.

Atchley says she might consider having her children ride the bus if they provide those routes in her area.

"If they have good bus drivers and provide aides, I might let my kids try," Atchely said. "If not, I'll just be in the same position."