Decatur City Schools reviews name policy ahead of new stadium

Decatur City Board of Education held a meeting Friday to review their current policy for naming buildings and facilities.

This comes right in time as a new football stadium at Austin High School will need to be named in the near future.

No specific names were mentioned for the new stadium, but the board members did decide to keep their naming policy the same as they move towards that decision.

Right now, the policy requires a committee to be appointed to name a building or facility, which board members say gives the community a chance to share their input.

According to the policy, buildings and facilities can be named after note-worthy people—living or dead—that have contributed to society in some way.

However, that person must be 60 years old or older.

Only the board has the authority to name buildings or facilities, but community members can submit recommendations.

With the current policy, a building or facility will only be named after a unanimous vote from the board.

One board member wanted to change that part of the policy, from a unanimous vote to a majority vote; but, overall, the board members decided to keep the policy the same.

Regardless of the policy, or the name, the new stadium is a big deal for Decatur City Schools as Austin High will finally have their own place to play their football games.

The school has shared a stadium with Decatur High School in the past.

Board members tell WAAY 31 they aren’t sure yet when the stadium will be named, but Friday's meeting was definitely a step closer to that decision.