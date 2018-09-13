Clear
Decatur Church collects donations for hurricane relief efforts

The church will visit areas impacted by the hurricanes and provide relief.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A church in Decatur is lending a helping hand to those who may be impacted by Hurricane Florence. Grant Street Church of Christ is filling a trailer full of supplies to distribute to people who may return home to nothing once the storm passes through. WAAY 31 met with church leaders today to learn more about their efforts.

"They're going to find there's not much left to go back to so as they arrive hopefully we can be a little bit of light in a dark time like that."

Being a shining light is the hope Michael has when it comes to helping those in need. He told us the church just purchased a truck and trailer two weeks ago so they can help others.

"We have purchased this truck and trailer to reach out to our community but also to reach out to any crisis hit area."

The ministry appropriately named "Grant Street Crisis Response"will be filling the trailer with donations and then heading to where the most damage is caused by the hurricane.

"We're collecting water, any kind of foods that are non-perishable. foods like bread, peanut butter, mini weeny cans. Meals that are ready to eat. So if you have MRE's, those are military meals, those are wonderful."

The church is also collecting personal hygiene items and gas cards. They told us the response from the community has been overwhelming.

"And what a blessing that that's been that the community just because we said alright we're going who's with us the community has really responded in such a way that it's sounding like we may be taking more than one trailer load," said Minister Robert Guinn.

The church is accepting donations through next Friday and they said they will take a second trip if needed. If you would like to donate to its hurricane relief efforts you can give them a call, 256-353-8561 or reach out to them on Facebook.

