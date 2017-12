A Christmas Day fire chased a family out of a home in Decatur. Flames ruined their holiday get together.

The fire happened in the 800 block of Grant Street SE. That's in Decatur’s Albany historic district.

Neighbors say the family was gathered inside. They started a fire in the fireplace. Then, smoke began to fill the house as fire spread through the structure.

Thankfully, everyone made it out okay.

The home belongs to Barney Lovelace, an attorney in Decatur.