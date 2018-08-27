Clear

Decatur High first season with their own stadium

Decatur High is adding new touches to their football field that they can now completely call their own.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 6:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

Decatur and Austin High have shared a football field since the 1960s and now they're getting to add new touches like painting their school emblem on their field. 

"It was always a little bragging right thing, whoever won was whose stadium it was. We like that we have our own now for sure."

Austin High's move to their own stadium came with more than just bragging rights for the red raiders, senior quarterback Trenton Dupper tells WAAY 31 they've been able to add some personal touches that were'nt an option before.

"I mean we've got home of the Decatur Red Raiders, that's cool to look aT, Ogle stadium red and black, and in the middle of the field is for sure the best thing."

They also added the senior's pictures to the wall of the field house and they get to keep them up all season long, touches Coach Adcock says have created more of a home environment.

"It's kind of takes some of the pressure off and allows you to brand it yourself and that's nice for the kids and for the fans so that we can finally say this is ours we can do what we want to."

An environment that led them to a win in their first home game of the season and something Dupper tells me he won't forget...

"It was surreal...we had a great crowd that thursday...all the red and black and no orange and black. it was really really cool."

And while the rivalry will be reignited this friday on austin's playing field, Adcock says he thinks the stakes could now be even higher. 

"It may add to the rivalry...it really may do that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events