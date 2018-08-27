Decatur High first season with their own stadium

Decatur and Austin High have shared a football field since the 1960s and now they're getting to add new touches like painting their school emblem on their field.

"It was always a little bragging right thing, whoever won was whose stadium it was. We like that we have our own now for sure."

Austin High's move to their own stadium came with more than just bragging rights for the red raiders, senior quarterback Trenton Dupper tells WAAY 31 they've been able to add some personal touches that were'nt an option before.

"I mean we've got home of the Decatur Red Raiders, that's cool to look aT, Ogle stadium red and black, and in the middle of the field is for sure the best thing."

They also added the senior's pictures to the wall of the field house and they get to keep them up all season long, touches Coach Adcock says have created more of a home environment.

"It's kind of takes some of the pressure off and allows you to brand it yourself and that's nice for the kids and for the fans so that we can finally say this is ours we can do what we want to."

An environment that led them to a win in their first home game of the season and something Dupper tells me he won't forget...

"It was surreal...we had a great crowd that thursday...all the red and black and no orange and black. it was really really cool."

And while the rivalry will be reignited this friday on austin's playing field, Adcock says he thinks the stakes could now be even higher.

"It may add to the rivalry...it really may do that."