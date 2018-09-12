Clear
Death investigation underway in Decatur

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 9:48 AM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 10:26 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old person. A spokesperson for the department told WAAY 31 police believe the victim died of an "accidental discharge" of a gun. No foul play is suspected.

