Remains found at Owens Cross Roads cemetery believed to be missing grandmother

The woman's granddaughter was found dead in the area last week; two men are charged with her death.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:44 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Madison County authorities are on the scene of a death investigation in Owens Cross Roads.

The sheriff's office and Madison County coroner were at Moon Cemetery on Cave Spring Road around 10 a.m. The cemetery is about two and a half miles from where the body of Mariah Lopez, 13, was found last week.

Two men are in jail, charged with Lopez's murder. Her grandmother, Oralia Mendoza, is missing.

Madison County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Donny Shaw said they received the location last night after the arrests of Yoni Aguilar, 35, and Israel Gonzalez Palomino, 34.

Shaw said they believe the remains they found are Mendoza, but they have not received positive identification yet.

