Death Investigation in Triana

Police are conducting a death investigation in Triana.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 2:07 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in Triana.

The Madison County Coroner confirmed a one-year-old infant was fatally shot.

Police say they are interviewing some people about an incident, but no other information is available.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the way and will provide more information about the investigation when it becomes available.

