The Madison County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in Triana.
The Madison County Coroner confirmed a one-year-old infant was fatally shot.
Police say they are interviewing some people about an incident, but no other information is available.
WAAY 31 has a crew on the way and will provide more information about the investigation when it becomes available.
