Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP and WBMA) - Authorities say an Alabama sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who later died after officers responded to a report of a domestic assault.

The man who died after being shot by a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy has been identified as 62 year old Jackie Harlan Roberts. However, there is no word on whether his death is related to that shooting.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Saturday, about 15 miles northeast of Birmingham.

About noon Saturday, deputies rushed to a house on Vernon Parkway, near Grayson Valley on a call about a man assaulting two family members. Those family members were Roberts' sister and her husband - at whose home Roberts had been staying. When deputies arrived they found Roberts sitting inside a car -- holding a gun. Deputies say he refused orders to drop the weapon, and began waiving the gun around. That's when a deputy fired one shot -- hitting the man in the shoulder.

According to deputies, that injury appeared minor; and the man was conscious and alert as he was taken to a hospital. A medical examiner will now work to determine the man's cause of death.

Sheriff's officials didn't release other information about the suspect or deputy.