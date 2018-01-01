DeKalb County man charged with trespassing at school

A Sylvania man is facing charges after authorities said he walked into a school Tuesday evening.

Cole Barnes, 21, was arrested at his home on Blue Pond Boulevard Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.

Faculty and staff at Sylvania school put the students and school on lockdown around 7:30 p.m. when several teachers and students noticed a man in the building with what appeared to be a gun, authorities said.

Deputies and police from several different area departments responded to the school and searched the building, but the man was not there, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators identified Barnes after getting a photo from school surveillance video and posting it on social media. Deputies went to his home a couple of miles from the school and said they found him, along with a pellet gun that they believe was the firearm seen at the school.

Barnes was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing and disorderly conduct. At last check he was being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center awaiting bond.