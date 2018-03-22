DeKalb Co. sends deputies to Calhoun, Etowah Co. after storm damage

Several DeKalb County Sheriff Deputies went outside their community to help those in need after Monday night’s storms.

Some deputies were sent to Etowah County and others went to Jacksonville in Calhoun County to help clean up.

Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told WAAY 31, after seeing the damage some of their neighboring counties sustained, it was a no brainer to send back-up.

“Alabama is one of the most loving states there is," Edmondson said. "When something happens to one place, it affects us all.”

That’s why Edmondson decided to send help to neighboring counties after Monday night’s storm.

“I called these guys and they immediately said ‘yes, let me get me a go bag,’ and they were ready to go," Edmondson said. "So that’s what kind of deputies we have here. It’s actually a true servant’s heart.”

Because of his team’s willingness to help others, Edmondson was able to send three deputies to Etowah County and seven deputies to Jacksonville to help after the storm’s damage.

One DeKalb County woman said she’s not at all surprised about.

“They’re that type of people. They’re hardworking, they love their community, and they love people in general," Christy Crisler said.

But Edmondson said it goes both ways.

“If we had a natural disaster here or a large event, and the sheriff of Calhoun County knew that we needed help, there is no doubt in my mind that he would have people on their way," he said.

Crisler said she remembers other agencies stepping up in times of need.

“We’ve had people, when we had damage, that came and helped us," she said. "And, you know, for society and today’s time, to show turnabouts fair play, that’s the way to go.”

“It’s just what we’re supposed to do, take care of one another," Edmondson said. "That’s the good thing about Alabama.”

“They’re great people and I’m proud of them," Crisler added. "As long as, you know, our county is covered for our needs, then, in my opinion, they’re more than welcome to go and help.”

Edmondson told WAAY 31 it wasn’t hard at all to recruit deputies to help because most of them were already willing to go anyway.