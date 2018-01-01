Dave & Buster's is coming to Huntsville

MidCity's entertainment mecca continues to take shape as a national dining and entertainment retailer joins the line-up.

Scroll for more content...

Dave & Buster's will be opening a 126,500 square foot space, along the intersection of University Drive and Monrovia Road.

The restaurant and entertainment venue joins Topgolf, High Point Climbing and Fitness, and Adrenaline Zone.

People can excpect Dave & Buster's to open July, 2019.

This will be the second Dave and Buster's in the state.

U.S. MidCity is the fourth largest commercial real estate project and will include,

-345,00 square foot of street-level retail along with a food scene anchored by chef-driven and fast-casual restaurants.

-200,000 square foot of technical and creative office space

-500 hotel rooms

-900 residences that include residential over retail

-Multi-family homes

Max Grelier, co-founder of RCP Companies said, "we intend to create an authentic ecosystem that inspires social interaction, celebrates our regional culture and provides residents and visitors opportunities to share memorable experiences in a vibrant, energetic place."