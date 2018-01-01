Daughter of Alabama lawmaker killed in car crash

Kelsey Marie Treadaway died in a car crash early Sunday morning. Treadaway is the daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway.

Scroll for more content...

Sunday morning about 3 AM, the 31-year-old was killed on Interstate 65 near Good Hope exit 304 in Cullman County.

Alabama State Troopers say Treadway’s 2010 Toyota Camry was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Troopers say 33-year-old Brandon Adam Hamm was driving the Chevy pickup that hit the Camry.

Hamm was not injured in the crash. Troopers have charged him with leaving the scene of an accident. That is a felony. Right now, Hamm is in the Cullman County Jail.

A passenger in Treadaway’s car was hurt. He was taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Troopers say Treadaway was not wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation continues.

Treadaway lived in Kimberly. She worked for Jefferson County Schools at Mortimer Jordan High as a physical education teacher.