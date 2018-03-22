Dangerous intersection receives new signs

Dug Hill Rd. and Hwy. 72 received new LED lights to make drivers more aware of the intersection.

Scroll for more content...

WAAY 31 learned $10,000 was spent on the signs.

The Madison County Engineering Department is working with District three to replace and add new signs around the area.

The signs have LED lights that are powered by solar energy.

Signs were just installed Thursday morning at the Hwy. 72 and Dug Hill Rd intersection.

WAAY 31 learned a single blinking light was at the intersection, but it was destroyed in a fatal wreck that happened back in Feb.

Crag Hill the County Commissioner for the area told WAAY 31 he hopes the new signs reduce accidents.

"There's not anyway to put a price on an injury, collision, or a life. We know that our residents understand the dangers of that intersection, but so many times accidents are caused by out of town residents. A loss of life is something we want to hope we never have," he said.

Hill also told us we could see more changes at the intersection soon. The changes could include solar paneled LED lights around the stop signs.