Dangerous heat today, still tracking Florence

Hot, muggy conditions are on tap for Thursday. We'll be adding a few thunderstorms to the mix as well with a 30% chance of rain. It'll be even hotter tomorrow - in the mid 90s. Fortunately, rain chances are lower so Friday night football and other plans shouldn't be impacted.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we keep the mainly dry but hot trend going. Highs Saturday and Sunday continue in the lower 90s. There is still some uncertainty going forward into the beginning of next week, however.

The path of the remnants of Florence have been somewhat difficult to nail down, and at this point, the outer bands of showers will likely barely graze our easternmost counties. As a result, rain chances are minimal Monday and Tuesday.