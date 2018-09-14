Clear

Dangerous heat returns Friday afternoon

Most Friday night football games will go off without a hitch.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 8:20 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures quickly warm, back above average by the afternoon. Expect a high in the mid 90s with heat index values in the lower triple digits. An isolated storm can't be ruled out, either. Our chance of rain today is 20%. 

The lasts through the weekend, as well. Highs on Saturday shoot right back up to the low and mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. We're still tracking Florence, too.  The category 1 hurricane made landfall just before 7 AM  Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach, NC with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph.  Wind gusts of 105 mph have been recorded in Wilmington, NC and there are reports of over 30" of rain that has already fallen on the coast.

Over the weekend, the most recent data indicates our impact here in the Tennessee Valley will still be minimal.   We're only expecting isolated showers and storms possible Sunday and Sunday night. We start clearing out through next Monday.

