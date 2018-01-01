Dangerous dog owners will face criminal penalty in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama dog owners will now face harsh fines or prison time if their animal injures or kills another person.

The House of Representatives passed the final vote on a bill Tuesday that will hold the owner of a dangerous dog accountable and restrain or euthanize the animal if it commits an attack. Sen. Steve Livingston, a Republican, sponsored and named the bill "Emily's Law" after 24-year-old Emily Colvin. She was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs in front of her Jackson County home in December 2017.

The issue was personal for multiple lawmakers. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, a Republican, said he met a family who didn't open the casket at their daughter's funeral because she was so mutilated. He thanked lawmakers for taking action to prevent another tragedy.

2/27/2018 8:14:14 PM (GMT -6:00)