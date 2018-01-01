Dangerous Weather Possible This Weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will be spotty across the Tennessee Valley for the next 24 hours. The storm system bringing the increased chance for the showers and thunderstorms will not make it through the Valley. Rather, it will turn around and head north, leaving us on the side of the storm system that favors those scattered showers and thunderstorms.

That big storm system will finally make pick up some steam and get on the move this weekend. It will move through the Tennessee Valley and bring a risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday night. The highest risk will be west of I-65. Tornadoes and damaging winds will be possible. Latest data suggests the highest risk will occur beween about 9 PM Saturday and 3 AM Sunday. The risk for tornadoes and wind will back off, but the risk for heavy rain will increase as the system cross I-65 and heads toward Huntsville and Sand Mountain. This forecast can change as new data is available over time. Now is the time to stay informed and be aware of the threat for dangerous and damaging weather. Review your safety plan, and make sure everyone in your home knows what to do and where to go to be safe if dangerous weather threatens.

This evening, spotty to scattered showers will make roads slippery. The showers and storms will be most numerous across the Shoals tonight and Thursday. Heavier rain will pass through the Shoals from 8 PM to 10 PM and then head north into Tennessee. Another batch of heavy rain will move into the Shoals after 2 AM. It will track eastward. It will weaken slowly, but areas of heavy rain will be moving through Huntsville and Madison around 5 AM to 7 AM -- during the morning drive. The rain will wind down after about 4 PM tomorrow, and a break from the rain will last through Friday. Then the storm system actually moves through and increases the threat for damaging thunderstorms Saturday night and early Sunday morning.