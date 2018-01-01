Damp For Valentine's Dinner Plans

Another day, another round of rain. It will be especially damp this morning, but periods of light to moderate rain will continue through the remainder of your Valentine's Day. Temperatures will be mild as highs climb to the upper 60s this afternoon. Overall, we'll see an 80% chance of rain today. Rainfall totals today should range from .25" up to .50" within heavier pockets of rain and thunderstorms.

After today, we get a small breather on Thursday. It stays muggy and damp tomorrow as a south wind drives temperatures into the lower to mid 70s. A stray shower is possible, but there will be higher rain chances again on Friday. A cold front Friday will mean temperatures start in the 60s in the morning and fall to the mid to upper 40s by the evening.