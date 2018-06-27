Damaging Storms To Hit The Valley This Evening

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will tracking through the Tennessee Valley from just after 4 PM through 8 PM. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph will be the biggest threat from any severe thunderstorms. Tornado-like damage can result from damaging straight-line winds. Additional threats include heavy rain, nearly-constant lightning, and hail. Remember a severe thunderstorm can, by definition, produce a tornado with little or no warning.

Scroll for more content...

The line of storms will track from Tennessee into Northwest Alabama from just after 4 PM through 6 PM, crossing I-65 between 5 PM and 6 PM. The storms will track eastward through Huntsville, Decatur, Athens, and Madison between 5 PM and 7 PM, then into the Sand Mountain region from 6 PM through 8 PM.

The last of the storms will end by 9 PM. The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a small chance for a brief, passing shower. Those stray showers will remain possible through noon to 2 PM Thursday. Another line of potentially-damaging thunderstorms will tracking the Valley starting around 3-4 PM Thursday. Those storms will clear by 7-8 PM. Some adjustments on the timing are possible, so stay updated with new forecast information as new data is available.

If severe weather threatens, the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Team will interrupt programming and bring live updates on WAAY 31 on air. If you can't watch on your TV, you can always watch our livestream at WAAYTV.com or with the WAAY 31 News app on your smart phones and tablets. The WAAY 31 Storm Tracker App is also a good source of weather information if you are away from your television.