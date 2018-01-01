Damaging Storms Possible Tuesday Night

As is typical in April, we get these big warm-ups which make people wonder are we looking at severe weather soon. Well the answer is yes. We are tracking a cold front that will move across the Valley Tuesday night and all modes of severe weather will be possible. Keep in mind this is also an overnight event which makes the set-up a little more dangerous since most folks will be asleep when the line of storms comes through.

TUESDAY: During the day there won't be any issues with storms. We will be fairly dry with highs close to 80 degrees. The wind will also be gusting up to 30 mph especially in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: As we go into the overnight we will be watching a line of storms already moving through Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The timing of the line will be: The Shoals 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Huntsville/Athens/Decatur/Fayetteville 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sand Mountain 12 a.m. to 2 a.m..

The biggest impact we are looking at would be winds gusting up to 60 mph but you can't rule out hail and an brief tornado.

The showers behind the line of storms will be ending by 6 a.m. Wednesday with clearing developing during the rest of the morning.