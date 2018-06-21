Damaging Storms Possible Thursday Evening, Again On Friday

Strong to severe thunderstorms tracking through North Mississippi are heading toward the Tennessee Valley. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch just west of us through 9 PM does not include any part of the Valley. Those storms are likely to weaken as they move through Northwest Alabama, but a couple of damaging storms are possible. The highest risk for damaging storms locally is over the Shoals. Remember: a tornado is wind. Wind does not have be rotating like a tornado to cause damage. Although tornadoes are unlikely, tornado-like damage is possible. If damaging storms threaten, we will break into programming to track the storms and let you know when to move to safety.

Passing showers are possible ahead of the line of storms approaching from the west. The strongest storms will move through the Shoals from 7 PM to 9 PM this evening. Expect the storms to weaken as they track into Athens, Decatur, Huntsville, and Madison between 8 PM and 10 PM, crossing I-65 around 9 PM. Any stronger storms can still produce gusty 40-50 mph winds. Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the Sand Mountain region between 9 PM and 11 PM, though the risk for damaging storms will end before that time. Passing showers with occasional heavy rain are possible through the night, but drying will happen in time for your Friday morning drive.

Occasional showers are once again possible after 10 AM Friday all across the Valley. Expect rainy periods with occasional dry periods. Showers and thunderstorms will increase starting between noon and 2 PM. Some severe thunderstorms are possible across the entire Tennessee Valley, though the risk is subject to how much warming occurs before noon. Rain can fall heavily at times. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats from stronger storms if they form. Storms will wind down by 4-6 PM Friday. Showers can continue through the night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form Saturday and Sunday afternoons. While damaging storms aren't likely, dangerous lightning is a high risk. Drying will begin on Tuesday.