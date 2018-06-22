Damaging Storms Possible Through Friday Evening

Severe thunderstorms that caused some damage across parts of Madison County formed ahead of a cold front. A line of thunderstorms will track through the Tennessee Valley this evening as the cold front progresses eastward across Alabama. More damaging storms are possible. Severe thunderstorms can produce winds over 60 mph and large hail. An isolated tornado is possible, too.

Storms moved into Lauderdale and Colbert counties just before 4 PM. Those storms will be tracking eastward through the evening. The storms will cross I-65 between 5 PM and 6 PM and move into the Huntsville area just after 6 PM. The storms will ease back in intensity after 8 PM, and they will exit the Valley between 9 PM and 10 PM.

Storms will take a break through the rest of tonight through about midday Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form again Saturday afternoon. Storms can contain heavy rain and frequent lightning. An isolated severe storm is possible, but the severe threat will likely be localized in small areas if it happens.