Damaging Storms Move Through The Valley Tonight

A line of damaging thunderstorms is still set to move through the Tennessee Valley late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers this afternoon and evening are not likely to be damaging, but they can cause wet roads.

TIMING

The main line of severe thunderstorms will start moving through....

The Shoals (Florence, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Moulton): 11 P to 1 AM

I-65/I-565 (Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Athens, Fayetteville): 1 AM to 3 AM

Sand Mountain (Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Guntersville): 3 AM to 5 AM

The storms will end around...

The Shoals: 12 AM to 2 AM

I-65/I-565: 2 AM to 4 AM

Sand Mountain: 5 AM to 7 AM

IMPACTS

- An isolated tornado

- Widespread damaging winds over 60 mph

- Heavy rainfall (Amounts around an inch with locally 2 inches possible)

The Longer Version...

The latest data Saturday morning indicates conditions favorable for a higher risk than than yesterday. The severe weather risk gradually eases from west to east. The "marginal risk" zone (a 3 on a 1-5 scale) extends from west Tennessee and north Mississippi into western Lauderdale and Colbert counties. The "slight risk" zone (2 on a scale of 1-5) covers the rest of the Shoals, across I-65 through Huntsville and Fayetteville and all points in between. The "marginal risk" zone (1 on a scale of 1-5) covers over Sand Mountain.

An isolated tornado is possible. The highest risk for a tornado is west of I-65 across the Shoals. The biggest threat from tonight's severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds over 60 mph, which can do damage like small tornadoes.

Severe weather at night has the added danger of happening when most people are sleeping. Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio alert feature is on before you go to sleep tonight. The alert will wake you up when dangerous weather threatens.

Safety Information

If a tornado threatens, you should seek safety on the lowest floor of your home in a small room (like a bathroom or a hall closet) away from exterior walls and windows. Put as many walls between you and outside as possible. The damaging wind can do tornado-like damage, so you should treat it as if it is a tornado. Evacuate mobile homes if a tornado threatens. Move to a stronger building nearby or a community storm shelter. Stay weather aware tonight. Tune in to WAAY 31 News on air or on the live stream at WAAYTV.com for live updates and be ready to seek safety if dangerous weather threatens.