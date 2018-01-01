DUI bill headed to the governor's desk

WAAY 31 started digging deeper into policy and procedure after state troopers arrested a Huntsville Police Officer for Driving Under the Influence.

Reports state that Officer Curtis Mitchell couldn't walk or function after he ran a stop sign and hit a truck.

The reports also revealed that Mitchell vomited at the scene and had open liquor bottles in his vehicle.

Mitchell received tickets for running a stop sign and having an open container. He is currently on paid leave while police investigate.

WAAY 31 talked with a state senator to find out what put the brakes on a bill requiring all first time DUI offenders to get an interlock ignition device installed in their vehicles.

The senator told WAAY 31, it's frustrating how hard it is to get these bills passed.

Authro Orr State Senator said, "one of the disappointments is you would think in the legislative process people would be much more desiring to pass bills to crack down on DUIs in an attempt to reduce the number of DUIs we have."

Senate Bill One is supposed to change the current law by getting rid of a loophole allowing first time DUI offenders to enter a diversion program and avoid an interlock ignition device in their vehicle.

The bill was introduced in January but has undergone revisions as recent as this week. However, the revisions include loopholes which state clarifying law reinforcement's rights to revoke licences and making an exception to keep interlock devices out of work vehicles for commercial drivers.

"It's more for people in their passenger vehicles and there are a whole lot of other federal laws that come to truckers and their use of alcohol and drugs," said Senator Orr.

Another change to the bill let's drunk drivers avoid interlock devices if there aren't at least two approved providers within 50 miles of their home.

Senator Orr said, "there was some concern about some competition that the prices wouldn't be run to exorbitant amount when there was no competitor, particularly in rural areas."

The DUI bill Senator Orr has worked on for years is headed to the Governor's desk.

Both the House and Senate approved to change the "look back" law from five to ten years. This means a judge will now be allowed to consider a suspect's driving record over the past ten years.