DNA evidence could put Colbert County man's killer behind bars

Key evidence in a brutal Colbert County murder is waiting to be tested by the state forensics lab.

69-year-old John Johnson was found stabbed to death in his Bainbridge Loop home just days before Christmas and his killer is still on the loose.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson told WAAY31 his investigators have worked around the clock on John Johnson's murder.

They collected DNA evidence at the scene of the crime but are waiting for the evidence to be tested by the Alabama State Forensics Lab, which could put Johnson's killer behind bars.

"We've got a killer that's walking the street and we need to get him locked up," said Williamson.

Williamson told WAAY31 they are having to wait because the forensics lab is backed-up. We reached out to the state forensics lab but are waiting for a call back.

"It's been very frustrating...This is not the forensics lab fault, this is a legislative issue and it needs to be addressed by the legislature," said Williamson.

Williamson, Johnson's family, and dozens of others called the state forensics lab to get the evidence in the case fast tracked. Officials are hoping to have the forensic lab results by next week. Williamson is asking lawmakers to properly fund the forensics lab or come up with another solution to get evidence tested quicker.

"There is a need. The people of Colbert County and the citizens in the state of Alabama don't deserve this. They deserve better," said Williamson.

Since Johnson's murder, officials have increased patrols in the area of Bainbridge Road.