Cypress Shoals West recreational area is almost underwater

A recreational area in Lauderdale County was almost underwater Wednesday night because of flooding.

Floodwaters were creeping up to campers at Cypress Shoals West recreational area off County Road six.

There are about a dozen campers at the site.

Some of the camper owners told WAAY31, no one lives in the campers full time. WAAY 31 crews were there around 4:30 p.m., and stayed until 6 p.m. during that time and saw the waters rise even more.

"Were getting a little worried now," said Joanne Purser, she and her family own a small cabin and camper at the recreational area.

Many of the camper owners tell us they hope the floodwaters will stop rising and spare their summer campers.