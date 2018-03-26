UPDATE: Cyclist killed in wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue identified

A bicyclist was killed in a wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The wreck happened just after 6 a.m. on Bob Wallace near Long Avenue.

Huntsville police said Julius Smith, 34, was crossing the eastbound lanes of Bob Wallace when the accident happened.

Security video of the incident from a nearby gas station shows Smith crossing the road on his bicycle and getting hit by a car. As he tried to get back to his feet, he was hit by another car going in the opposite direction.

Madison County deputy coroner Tyler Berryhill said Smith died at the scene as the result of multiple blunt force injuries.

Bob Wallace was shut down both ways in the area while police worked on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured.

The manager of the gas station said Smith was a nice person who regularly came into the store.

One person who works in the area said she wasn't surprised to hear someone had been hit in the area. Drew Welcome, who works at Accounting Business Services, said she often looks out her window and sees slow traffic caused by a wreck.

"When people come flying around the corner and everything -- especially if it's dark -- you really can't see anybody walking or riding a bike," she said.