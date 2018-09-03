Clear
Cyclist hospitalized after officer involved traffic accident

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers is investigating the accident.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 9:40 AM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 9:41 AM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

Early Monday morning a City of Muscle Shoals Police Unit was involved in a traffic accident involving a bicycle along Wilson Dam Highway.

According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, The cyclist was flown to Huntsville Hospital from Keller Hospital for treatment.


Chief of Police Clint Reck is extending his prayers and concerns for both the cyclist and the officer.

