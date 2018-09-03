Cyclist hospitalized after officer involved traffic accident

Early Monday morning a City of Muscle Shoals Police Unit was involved in a traffic accident involving a bicycle along Wilson Dam Highway.

According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, The cyclist was flown to Huntsville Hospital from Keller Hospital for treatment.



The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers is investigating the accident.

Chief of Police Clint Reck is extending his prayers and concerns for both the cyclist and the officer.