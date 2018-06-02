Cycle the South Hope Ride Stops in Huntsville

The 4 day ride aims to raise awareness and money for cancer. We caught up with the group at their stop on June 1st in Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...

"We raise a lot of money for the research and education of cancer. Every one of us have been touched by it. We know somebody. We love somebody that had it so this research and education is key for curing this disease," said cyclist/participant John Dershem.

The event is put on by Nucor Steel Decatur and Relay for Life. It started earlier this week in Nashville and will end in Birmingham on June 3rd.

Visit their website here for more information on their route and how to participate or donate.