Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Cycle the South Hope Ride Stops in Huntsville

From May 31st until June 3rd cyclists are participating in the American Cancer Society's Cycle the South Hope Ride.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 6:02 PM
Updated: Jun. 1, 2018 6:03 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The 4 day ride aims to raise awareness and money for cancer. We caught up with the group at their stop on June 1st in Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...

"We raise a lot of money for the research and education of cancer. Every one of us have been touched by it. We know somebody. We love somebody that had it so this research and education is key for curing this disease," said cyclist/participant John Dershem.
The event is put on by Nucor Steel Decatur and Relay for Life. It started earlier this week in Nashville and will end in Birmingham on June 3rd.

Visit their website here  for more information on their route and how to participate or donate.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events