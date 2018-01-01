'I'm coming with a desert eagle .45!' Alabama man pleads guilty to cyberstalking

"I have your phone number. I have your address. I know where you live. You tell me where she is. You tell me what's going on. Or I'm coming with a desert eagle .45!"

These are some of the messages prosecutors say Stephen Parks Lewis, 32, of Mountain Brook, sent to one of his cyberstalking victims.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp, Jr. announced Tuesday that Lewis pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of cyberstalking a former girlfriend and a second woman associated with his former girlfriend.



According to the plea agreement, Lewis used text messages, email and voicemails to threaten, harass and intimidate his former girlfriend and second victim.

The harassment and threats included references to the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. Prosecutors say the harassment toward his former girlfriend continued for 10 months in 2017.

The second woman Lewis threathened was the girlfriend of the first victim's brother. The plea agreement states that victim was harassed through Facebook and text messages. These included threats to stalk and kill her and her daughter.

The maximum penalty for cyberstalking is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Lewis' sentencing is schduled for May 30.

